Toto Japan Classic: Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claims maiden LPGA Tour title with four-stroke win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how Gemma Dryburgh clinched victory at the Toto Japan Classic to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title Watch how Gemma Dryburgh clinched victory at the Toto Japan Classic to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with seven-under-par final round earning her a four-stroke win at the Toto Japan Classic.

Dryburgh, 29, began her final round one shot behind Japan's Momoko Ueda, who was aiming to complete a wire-to-wire victory and win this tournament for a third time after previous triumphs in 2007 and 2011.

However, Ueda stumbled to a two-over 74 to finish in a tie for fifth - her four blemishes including a double-bogey six on the 11th - and eight strokes behind champion Drybugh, who carded a superb, bogey-free 65 in Shiga.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Aberdeen-born player birdied the fourth and seventh holes before also picking up gains at 11, 13, 14, 15 and 18 as she finished on 20 under par for the tournament and became the third British winner on the LPGA Tour in a little over a month.

England's Charley Hull won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early October before another Englishwoman, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, won the LPGA Mediheal Championship a week later to claim her first LPGA Tour title on her 246th start.

Dryburgh is the first Scottish player to win on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew in 2011 at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Japan's Saiki Fujita had a bizarre hole-in-one when her tee shot landed in the backpack of a spectator! Japan's Saiki Fujita had a bizarre hole-in-one when her tee shot landed in the backpack of a spectator!

Dryburgh said: "I was in Korea last week with friends and I said to them, 'I'll mention you in my speech' just as a joke. It's overwhelming, to be honest.

"This is a dream of mine for a long time. I was nervous. I'm not going to lie, but I was incredibly calm and focused on my breathing."

Japan's Kana Nagai finished second to Dryburgh on Sunday, on 16 under par, after matching the Scot's 65, with Nagai firing eight birdies and a solitary bogey.

Sweden's Linn Grant finished third on 15 under par after closing out her week with a five-under 67.