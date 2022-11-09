Saudi Ladies International winner will claim equal prize money to men

England's Georgia Hall won the 2022 Saudi Ladies International by five strokes with a score of 11 under

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour will see the top female golfers in the game win equal prize money to the men as part of a significant five-fold increase in the purse from next year.

The prize money will increase from $1 million to $5 million, with the tournament champion taking home $750,000 at the conclusion of the competition at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia on February 16-19.

The changes see female golfers compete for equal prize money to the men in the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour. The $5 million purse will be the third-largest on the Ladies European Tour.

The tournament will assemble a world-class field of 120 competitors, comprising of the LET, the Women's World Golf Rankings and sponsor invitations.

Announced as part of a renewed agreement with Golf Saudi, LET chief executive Alexandra Armas hailed the increase in prize money to par with the men's as a "landmark moment for our Tour, and for women's sport globally".

She added: "It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans and for players at the event and in the community.

"This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career."

Golf Saudi deputy chairman and CEO Majed Al Sorour said: "We are delighted to offer the women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world's best players and inspire homegrown talents.

"It's hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women's golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve."

He added: "Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the games growth and increasing participation numbers."