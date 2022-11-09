Scottie Scheffler determined to regain world number one spot from Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler is looking to reclaim his spot at the top of the rankings

Scottie Scheffler admits his competitive nature means he is determined to regain top spot in the world rankings from Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy moved to world number one for the first time since July 2020 with his successful title defence in the CJ Cup last month, ending Scheffler's 30-week spell at the summit.

The Masters champion narrowly missed out on regaining top spot when he carded a closing 62 to finish joint third in Mexico on Sunday, but victory in the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week will do the trick.

"It definitely matters to me," Scheffler said of the world number one ranking in a pre-tournament press conference.

"I don't let a ranking define what I think of myself as a player. It was definitely fun being number one in the world and it's something I hope to get back to, but all my motivation's always been internal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler made the most of his five-shot advantage on the 18th green as he four-putted for a double bogey to win his first major. Scottie Scheffler made the most of his five-shot advantage on the 18th green as he four-putted for a double bogey to win his first major.

"I'm a crazy competitive person so, for me, I haven't really needed much outward focus to kind of get motivated to come out and play. If anything, I need to tone myself down a little bit and just let things go and kind of just go out and play.

"I want to be the best and I want to try and win tournaments out here. That's what's fun. It's fun being in those moments, it's fun being able to compete for championships.

"I've dreamed for a long time to be out here on the PGA Tour and it's definitely been a lot of fun to be able to compete out here."

Scheffler, who carded a course-record 62 in the second round at Memorial Park last year and finished joint second behind Jason Kokrak, will partner fellow Americans Sam Burns and Taylor Montgomery in the first two rounds.

Former major champions Justin Rose, Danny Willett, Gary Woodland and Jason Day are also in the field.