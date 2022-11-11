Charley Hull leading Aramco Team Series with one round to play after shooting 65 in Jeddah

England's Charley Hull will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the individual event at the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah.

Hull carded six birdies in a front nine of 30 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and then followed eight straight pars with a birdie on the 18th to complete a bogey-free 65.

"It was a really, really good front nine," Hull said. "I missed a three-foot birdie putt on five, I lipped out on three for birdie so I could have been nine under, but I'm not complaining.

"I've just put some good work in this year and now it's all coming together. I wasn't actually all that confident before I came out this week, I was feeling a bit anxious, but I feel better now."

Hull's nine-under-par total left her one shot ahead of defending champion Pia Babnik, Caroline Hedwall and Virginia Elena Carta, with Babnik matching Hull's seven-under 65.

The teams led by Christine Wolf and Nicole Garcia finished tied on 29 under par in the 36-hole team event and will play off for the title after the individual event finishes on Saturday.

"I'm super proud of the team," said captain Wolf. "We're all really excited for tomorrow. The girls played awesome today and made so many birdies and Raghdah (Alessawi) contributed quite a bit today, so we had a good thing going.

"We all stayed positive, had good fun and really enjoyed it. We're looking forward to the play-off tomorrow - it's a first for all of us in the team event and it's going to be exciting!"