LPGA Tour announce prize money to pass $100 million as part of record-breaking 2023 schedule

Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda will be among the LPGA Tour stars benefitting from record-breaking prize money in 2023

LPGA Tour players will compete for over $100 million for the first time as part of a record-breaking 2023 schedule.

The LPGA Tour announced that their global calendar will comprise of 33 events across 12 countries, with a total prize fund of $101.4m (£85m) up for grabs.

Combined purses are more than double what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago, with the five women's golf majors accounting for $37.9m of the total prize money, while every tournament carries a purse of at least $1.5m.

World No 1 Nelly Korda will feature heavily on the LPGA Tour's 2023 schedule

"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses.

"Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women's professional sports property in the world.

England's Charley Hull was among the winners on the LPGA Tour in 2022

"The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in women's sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course."

The 2023 schedule includes the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, a team match-play competition that showcases golfers from the top eight countries in the globe, while Team Europe will chase a third consecutive victory over Team USA in the Solheim Cup next September.

With a year to go until the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Spain - Trish Johnson and Henni Koyack predict who may feature for Team Europe next September.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions kicks off the season from January 19-22, with the season running until the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida from November 16-19.

When are the women's majors in 2023?

April 20-23 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

June 22-25 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey

July 6-9 - US Women's Open presented by ProMedica - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

July 27-30 - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France

August 10-13 - AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England

Highlights from day four of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield.

Other key dates on 2023 schedule

May 4-7 - Hanwha LifePlus International Crown - TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 3-6 - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

September 22-24 - Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

November 16-19 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida