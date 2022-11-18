LPGA Tour announce prize money to pass $100 million as part of record-breaking 2023 schedule
World’s best female golfers to compete for more than $100 million in official prize money in 2023, the highest total in LPGA Tour history; Global schedule kicks off on January 19 and runs until late November
Last Updated: 18/11/22 4:58pm
LPGA Tour players will compete for over $100 million for the first time as part of a record-breaking 2023 schedule.
The LPGA Tour announced that their global calendar will comprise of 33 events across 12 countries, with a total prize fund of $101.4m (£85m) up for grabs.
Combined purses are more than double what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago, with the five women's golf majors accounting for $37.9m of the total prize money, while every tournament carries a purse of at least $1.5m.
"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses.
"Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women's professional sports property in the world.
"The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in women's sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course."
The 2023 schedule includes the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, a team match-play competition that showcases golfers from the top eight countries in the globe, while Team Europe will chase a third consecutive victory over Team USA in the Solheim Cup next September.
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions kicks off the season from January 19-22, with the season running until the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida from November 16-19.
When are the women's majors in 2023?
April 20-23 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
June 22-25 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey
July 6-9 - US Women's Open presented by ProMedica - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
July 27-30 - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France
August 10-13 - AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England
Other key dates on 2023 schedule
May 4-7 - Hanwha LifePlus International Crown - TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
August 3-6 - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
September 22-24 - Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, SpainNovember 16-19 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida