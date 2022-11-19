PGA Tour: Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin share lead going into final round of RSM Classic in Georgia

Patrick Rodgers carded a six-under 64 and Ben Martin a five-under 65 on Saturday to see them share the lead after three rounds of the PGA Tour's RSM Classic.

The duo are sat at 14 under, one shot ahead of Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam and Canada's Adam Svensson heading into the final round at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Svensson's 62 was the low score of the day, while Theegala shot 68 and Putnam 69. Seven golfers are tied for sixth at 12 under, two shots off the lead. Brian Harman's 64 was the best score of that group.

Taylor Montgomery and Canada's Taylor Pendrith shot 65, while the others sitting in that cluster at 12 under are Alex Smalley (67), Kevin Streelman (68), Beau Hossler (69) and Harry Higgs (70).

Rodgers had seven birdies and one bogey on Saturday and is eyeing up a first career PGA Tour win on Sunday. He drained four-straight birdies on holes 13 to 16 to highlight his strong round.

"I was fortunate to get on a nice run there on the back nine, and today is all about positioning and I'm right there with a chance tomorrow, which is a really fun opportunity," Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who is competing in his 226th tournament, has been a runner-up three times, including at this tournament in 2018 when he lost to Charles Howell III on the second playoff hole.

"A year or so ago I just kind of fought to get my card back," said Rodgers. "It was a humbling experience, but I felt like a year ago I had put together a nice (tournament) here and I felt a lot more grounded in who I was as a PGA Tour player.

"I feel incredibly settled in. I honestly feel like a veteran a bit out here at this point... I'm going to try to lean on that tomorrow. I'm looking forward to the chance."

Martin had a chance to be the sole leader but his lone bogey of the day came on the par-four 18th when he missed a short par putt. He had six birdies in his round.

"I think I did a good job of just staying in the moment and executing the shots I wanted to hit," Martin said.

Martin has one career PGA victory in 155 starts - the win coming at the Shriners Children's Open in 2014. His career was derailed by back and hip injuries as he missed most of 2018 and played just once in 2019.

