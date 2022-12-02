DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence sets clubhouse target at storm-hit South African Open Championship

Thriston Lawrence sits top of the leaderboard in Johannesburg

Thriston Lawrence produced a brilliant finish to open up a two-shot lead after weather-disrupted second day at the Investec South African Open Championship in Johannesburg.

Lawrence - a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season - birdied four of his last five holes to card a five-under 67 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, moving him top of the leaderboard ahead of compatriot Ockie Strydom.

Beginning on the back nine, Lawrence carded back-to-back birdies from the 12th before cancelling out a bogey at the par-five first by picking up a shot at the par-four next.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Lawrence responded to a bogey at the fourth by birdieing his next two holes for the second successive day, with further birdies at the eighth and ninth taking him to 13 under and setting a clubhouse target that wasn't matched.

"I've been giving myself a lot of chances out there," Lawrence said. "I lost a little bit of momentum at the ninth and 10th, but managed to make a few long putts at the end to shoot five under."

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Strydom holds second spot after a stunning round-of-the-day 63, containing nine birdies, while France's Clement Sordet shares third with amateur Christian Maas after rounds of 66 and 65 respectively.

A final-hole bogey dropped Jens Fahrbring four off the pace into fifth spot, with Ross Fisher five back alongside Wilco Nienaber after the halfway stage and Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari in the group tied-eighth on seven under.

Ross Fisher followed an opening-round 65 with a one-under 71

Play was halted at 3.09pm local time (1.09pm GMT) due to the threat of thunderstorms, with just 10 minutes of golf possible after the second round resumed at 5.15pm before the storms returned to bring an early end to Friday's action.

The second round will resume at 7am local time on Saturday, with the third round - beginning no earlier than 10.15am - to be played under a two-tee start.

Watch the South African Open Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf.