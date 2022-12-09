Alfred Dunhill Championship: Scotland's Scott Jamieson three strokes clear of England's Nathan Kimsey and Eddie Pepperell

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa as Scott Jamieson fired a course-record 63 Highlights from the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa as Scott Jamieson fired a course-record 63

Scott Jamieson holds a three-shot advantage over fellow Britons Nathan Kimsey and Eddie Pepperell after all three surged up the leaderboard during round two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Scotland's Jamieson is at 13 under at Leopard Creek after recording nine birdies in a blemish-free, course-record 63, with English pair Kimsey and Pepperell at 10 under, alongside France's David Ravetto.

Jamieson's sole victory on the DP World Tour came in South Africa a decade ago - the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship in Durban - and he is handily placed to win in the country again.

Jamieson is looking for his second DP World Tour title - 10 years after claiming his first

Kimsey - a two-time champion on the Challenge Tour in 2022 - bagged eagles at the second and sixth holes as well as five birdies, before bogeying the 18th as he found the water to end with an eight-under 64.

Pepperell made a birdie-bogey start to his second round but then picked up a shot on the fourth before posting six birdies on the back nine, including four across his last five holes, to secure a seven-under 65.

Pepperell told Sky Sports: "After a few holes I wasn't sure what to expect with the weather and how the course might play. It was a tough start and then the weather passed and it was quite calm and scoreable.

"I didn't feel terribly comfortable off the tee for the second half of the round, but I hit my irons very well so it was just a case of getting it in play.

"I felt like I was going to flag hunt most of the way in, which I did, and I holed a few putts."

Birdies for Rhinos is a charity where DP World Tour golfers have been donating money for every birdie they make throughout the season to raise funds to help save rhinos from falling into the hands of poachers

First-round leader Dean Burmester is one stroke behind Pepperell, Kimsey and Ravetto on nine under after dropping a shot on the 18th during a two-under 70, which followed a seven-under 65 on day one.

England's Ross Fisher and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen are also in the mix on eight under heading into the weekend at Mpumalanga.

