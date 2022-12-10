QBE Shootout: Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer take two-shot lead into final day as Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala give chase

Ryan Palmer (pictured) and Charley Hoffman will take a lead into the final day of the QBE Shootout

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer combined for a 10-under 62 to maintain a two-shot lead heading into the final day of the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

The pair's 62 in the alternate shot format was six shots more than they needed in Friday's opening scramble round, but it was good enough to keep Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala at arm's length with Sunday's fourball still to come.

Hoge and Theegala carded a second successive 60 - the best round of the day - thanks in part to a run of seven under between holes 11 and 17, which they eagled.

That left them two behind the leaders' 26-under total and two clear of two pairings tied for third - Harris English and Matt Kuchar, and Jason Day and Billy Horschel.

The latter duo opened up with three straight birdies on their way to a 61 which saw them leap seven places on the 12-team leaderboard.

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, second overnight, dropped back to fifth on 21 under as they could only manage a 65.

And it was a frustrating day for Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, whose 67 was seven shots worse than their opening round and featured a double bogey at the par-four 11th.

Watch the final round of the QBE Shootout live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm on Sunday