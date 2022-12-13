LISTEN: Golf Podcast end-of-year awards special

Matt Fitzpatrick's shot out of the bunker at Brookline was one of the highlights for the Golf Podcast team in 2022

It is an end-of-year awards special on the latest episode of The Golf Podcast as the team get together for the final time in 2022.

Jamie Spence, Trish Johnson and Michael McEwan join host Josh Antmann for this week's show and look back on the last 12 months in the sport.

Shot of the year went to Matt Fitzpatrick for his stunning shot from the bunker on the 18th as he claimed US Open glory, with Guido Migliozzi and Cam Smith earning mentions too.

Unsurprisingly, Tiger Woods' walk up the 18th on the Friday of this year's Open at St Andrews took the moment of the year, while Woods' return at the Masters, Becky Brewerton, Oli Wilson, Richie Ramsay and Morgan Hoffman are all discussed in comeback of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick produced an incredible shot out of the bunker on the 72nd hole of the US Open at Brookline on his way to winning the tournament! Matt Fitzpatrick produced an incredible shot out of the bunker on the 72nd hole of the US Open at Brookline on his way to winning the tournament!

Atthaya Thitikul earned the team's breakout player of the year accolade for her debut season on the LPGA, and listen to find out whether it was Rory McIlroy or Lydia Ko who the team anointed as their player of the year.

Plus why Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Hye Jin Choi, Daniel Bradbury, Rose Zhang and Tom McKibbin are all ones to watch in 2023.