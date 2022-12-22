Ladies European Tour confirms 2023 schedule with record-breaking prize fund

England's Georgia Hall plays her tee shot during the first round of the Women's Open

The Ladies European Tour have announced their global 2023 schedule, which will see players compete for a record-breaking total prize fund.

There will be a prize fund of €35m (£30.8m) for the 30 events next season, taking the tour to 21 different countries.

The season will start in Kenya in the first week of February while the Aramco Saudi Ladies International features an elevated prize fund of $5m (£4.2m).

Four co-sanctioned tournaments with the LPGA will be staged in July and August; the Amundi Evian Championship, Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, AIG Women's Open and ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Hertfordshire's Centurion Club, meanwhile, will host the Aramcio Tour Series event in July.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from the Ladies European Tour. Highlights from the fourth round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from the Ladies European Tour.

"Thanks to our partners, promoters, host venues and fans, 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for the LET," said CEO Alexandra Armas.

"This year's Race to Costa del Sol showcased the outstanding skill of our players and there will be even higher profile opportunities for our role models to shine next year, with more total prize money than at any time in our history.

"The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With a year to go until the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Spain - Trish Johnson and Henni Koyack predict who may feature for Team Europe next September. With a year to go until the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Spain - Trish Johnson and Henni Koyack predict who may feature for Team Europe next September.

2023 also features the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, with Europe aiming for a record-breaking third straight win against the United States.

The 2023 season ends with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, where the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol will be crowned.

Key dates for the 2023 Ladies European Tour

March 17-19: Aramco Team Series - Singapore

May 19-21: Aramco Team Series - Florida

July 14-16: Aramco Team Series - London

July 27-30: Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort, France

August 3-6: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - Ayrshire, Scotland

August 10-13: AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath, England

August 17-20: ISPS Handa World Invitational - Antrim, Northern Ireland

August 31-September 3: KPMG Women's Irish Open - County Claire, Ireland

September 22-24: The Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Spain

October 6-8: Aramco Team Series - Hong Kong

November 3-5: Aramco Team Series - Riyadh

November 23-26: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana - Marbella, Spain