Ladies European Tour confirms 2023 schedule with record-breaking prize fund
Ladies European Tour schedule for 2023 features 30 events - along with September's Solheim Cup - and a £30m prize fund; Season starts with Kenya in February and ends with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana in November
Last Updated: 22/12/22 2:29pm
The Ladies European Tour have announced their global 2023 schedule, which will see players compete for a record-breaking total prize fund.
There will be a prize fund of €35m (£30.8m) for the 30 events next season, taking the tour to 21 different countries.
The season will start in Kenya in the first week of February while the Aramco Saudi Ladies International features an elevated prize fund of $5m (£4.2m).
Four co-sanctioned tournaments with the LPGA will be staged in July and August; the Amundi Evian Championship, Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, AIG Women's Open and ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Hertfordshire's Centurion Club, meanwhile, will host the Aramcio Tour Series event in July.
"Thanks to our partners, promoters, host venues and fans, 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for the LET," said CEO Alexandra Armas.
"This year's Race to Costa del Sol showcased the outstanding skill of our players and there will be even higher profile opportunities for our role models to shine next year, with more total prize money than at any time in our history.
"The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world."
2023 also features the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, with Europe aiming for a record-breaking third straight win against the United States.
The 2023 season ends with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, where the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol will be crowned.
Key dates for the 2023 Ladies European Tour
March 17-19: Aramco Team Series - Singapore
May 19-21: Aramco Team Series - Florida
July 14-16: Aramco Team Series - London
July 27-30: Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort, France
August 3-6: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - Ayrshire, Scotland
August 10-13: AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath, England
August 17-20: ISPS Handa World Invitational - Antrim, Northern Ireland
August 31-September 3: KPMG Women's Irish Open - County Claire, Ireland
September 22-24: The Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Spain
October 6-8: Aramco Team Series - Hong Kong
November 3-5: Aramco Team Series - Riyadh
November 23-26: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana - Marbella, Spain