LIV Golf International Series: Adam Scott says players like Cameron Smith knew they risked missing big events

Adam Scott says players joining LIV Golf series knew there may have to be 'sacrifice'

Former Masters champion Adam Scott says players who have opted to join the LIV Golf series knew they risked missing majors or big events in future.

Scott's fellow Australian, Cameron Smith, is one of the most high-profile players to have made the switch to the Saudi-backed league.

Smith will play at The Masters in April and is set to defend his Open Championship title at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in July but his inclusion in marquee events beyond that , including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, remains unclear.

Official World Golf Ranking points are not awarded for LIV events at the moment but organisers of the tour hope that will change.

Cameron Smith won the Open Championship in 2022

'Unfortunate if Smith misses 2024 Olympics'

Scott, speaking ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, which is live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Thursday, said of the LIV golfers: "They've made their decisions and some of those decisions… well, that decision may come with some sacrifice in the short or long-term.

"In the short-term it was sacrificing the ability to have world ranking [points]. If they didn't know that, then they're realising that's the case at the moment.

"I think it would be unfortunate, yes, for Australia and their team [if Smith misses the Olympics].

"Cam also made these decisions, as did (Marc Leishman) and Matt Jones and any other Aussie who has gone on there. There may be some sacrifice.

"It seems like they're OK with living with that, mostly. At least the Aussies seem that way."

Scott: I don't think world rankings are correct

Highlights from the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions as Jon Rahm overturned a seven-shot deficit to win the title

Jon Rahm questioned the golf rankings after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the weekend, with the Spaniard remaining fifth in the world despite a third victory in five starts.

Scott added: "World rankings is a very, very hard thing to get right. I don't think it's correct. The weight at the top of the points I don't think is enough.

"I beat about four people last week (at the Tournament of Champions), so I shouldn't get a lot of points.

"But Jon Rahm beat a field of champion players on the PGA Tour and apparently the best 30 players on the tour for the year, so I think that's worthy of some points."

