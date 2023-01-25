Jon Rahm: Gareth Bale has no business being this good at golf | 'It's not fair'

Golf's Jon Rahm was impressed after playing alongside recently retired footballer Gareth Bale in their Pro-Am play at Torrey Pines.

Jon Rahm played nine holes of pro-am play at Torrey Pines on Tuesday alongside Gareth Bale and was very impressed with the recently retired footballer's golf game.

The former Real Madrid star is well known for his love of golf, playing off a handicap of two and once causing a media stir when he posed with a flag that read: 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' in his time with the La Liga side.

Bale recently announced that he would be participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour and, in preparation for the event, played a practice round with Rahm that has left a lasting impression on the world No 3.

"I told Gareth, you can't be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn't seem fair," said Rahm.

"Can't be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it's not fair in the slightest.

"You can tell he loves this sport, he loves golf and he really wants to get to play a little bit more, so hopefully in the future I'll see him more times in the pro-am."

Although Bale had lots of time out on the course with Rahm, he did not ask the Spaniard for any advice on his game.

"He didn't ask for anything, nor should he be asking, he's already good enough," Rahm added.

"Like I said, he has no business being that good when he's a professional football player.

"The second he's done and he can actually practice more, he's going to get a lot better.

"He got two strokes, which I think it's already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player."

Bale set to showcase golfing prowess at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gareth Bale's footballing career may be over, but his golfing one may be just beginning.

The former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has confirmed he will be participating in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Bale will join a number of other celebrities competing in the event at the famous Californian links alongside some of the world's top professionals.

The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let's go."

Bale's love of golf is well known. During his time with Real, where he won five Champions League titles, he posed, while on international duty with Wales, with a banner that read, 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order' - a move which sparked a backlash among supporters of the club.

Bale, whose last club was Los Angeles FC, is known to be a low handicapper and since he retired it has been reported that he intends to work on his golf game.

There will be 156 amateurs participating at Pebble Beach from February 2-5 and the same number of professionals, including US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world number five Patrick Cantlay.

Other celebrities listed to play include actor Bill Murray and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Watch the Farmers Insurance Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage gets under way on Wednesday 25th January from 17.30pm. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am then follows from February 2, with live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 16.30pm.