LISTEN: Jon Rahm's stunning start to 2023, the Hero Cup, and LIV Golf latest
Last Updated: 26/01/23 7:33am
On this week’s Golf Podcast, host Josh Antmann is joined by Rob Lee and journalist Ewan Murray, with Jon Rahm's stunning start to the season high on the agenda.
In the first episode of the year, they look back at Rahm's second PGA Tour of the title at The American Express in California, and Victor Perez's triumph at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
There's also a review of the inaugural Hero Cup, which saw Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland as Luke Donald got a chance to assess hopefuls for his Ryder Cup side later this year.
The trio discuss the latest development's with LIV Golf, including a new television deal in the US.
Finally, there's a look ahead to this week's tournaments, with the Farmers Insurance Open taking place at Torrey Pines, and the Dubai Desert Classic featuring Rory McIlroy.
