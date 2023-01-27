Farmers Insurance Open: Sam Ryder holds halfway lead as Jon Rahm bounces back in Torrey Pines

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Rahm had an impressive second round of the Farmers Insurance Open as Sam Ryder leads the pack John Rahm had an impressive second round of the Farmers Insurance Open as Sam Ryder leads the pack

Sam Ryder holds a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open, as Jon Rahm battled back into contention at Torrey Pines.

Ryder followed an opening-round 64 on the North Course by posting a four-under 68 in breezy conditions on the South Course on Friday, taking him 12 under and pulling him clear of closest challenger Brendan Steele.

The world No 283 went inches away from a hole-in-one at the par-three third and cancelled out a bogey at the fourth by picking up a shot at the next, with Steele then making three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 10th to bolster his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour title.

Sam Ryder is searching for a maiden victory on the PGA Tour

"Everything was kind of clicking pretty well the last couple days and I'm just going to try and keep doing a lot of the same," said Ryder, who had missed his past three cuts entering the week. "I'm just doing everything pretty solid."

Steele birdied his final two holes to card a two-under 70 at the same venue and Tano Goya posted a five-under 67 on the North Course to jump into third spot, while first-round leader Brent Grant struggled to a two-over 74 to slip into a group of six players tied-fourth and on six under.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Former world No 1 Jason Day and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa head into the week on five under, as Rahm jumped from 116th to inside the top-15 after matching Goya's round-of-the-day 67.

Rahm, looking to register his third consecutive PGA Tour title, made an eagle and three birdies in a four-hole stretch during an impressive second round, with former PGA champion Jimmy Walker and England's Callum Tarren also in the group on four under.

Jon Rahm has already won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the American Express this month

"It was nothing special," Rahm said about his run from the fifth to the eighth. "I knew that's probably in any given day the most scorable part of the golf course. Luckily I've been hitting it really good."

Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im are on two under alongside overnight co-leader Aaron Rai, who stuttered to a second-round 78, while Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler both birdied their final holes to make the cut on the number at even par.

Watch the Farmers Insurance Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 8pm.