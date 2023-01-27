DP World Tour: Hero Dubai Desert Classic to finish on Monday after storms disrupt Rolex Series event

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will finish on Monday due to storms

The DP World Tour have confirmed that the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be dragged into a Monday finish due to the weather delays during the Rolex Series event.

Players and officials were informed in the early hours of Thursday morning that Emirates Golf Club was "inaccessible", with those involved urged not to attempt to travel to the course due to several roads being flooded.

The first round of the event on Thursday was delayed after heavy overnight rain left the course unplayable, with a massive clean-up operation required by ground staff before the course was reopened and play got under way at 1.15pm local time.

Only 12 of the 132-man field were able to complete their opening rounds on Thursday, with half of the field unable to start their tournaments, with additional delays on Friday morning putting the tournament further behind schedule.

Friday's action was pushed back until 10am local time (6am GMT), with the first round only completed late that afternoon and none of the field able to complete 36 holes as scheduled.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed were among those returning to finish their opening rounds on Friday, with both carding a six-under 66 to set the initial clubhouse lead, although neither were able to begin their second rounds later that day.

Ian Poulter held the first-round lead after a chip-in birdie on his final holed helped him to a seven-under 65, with the Englishman and LIV member among those who faced a quick turnaround before beginning round two shortly after.

Tournament organisers confirmed that the event will remain a 72-hole contest, with the second round concluded on Saturday and the final two rounds pushed back a day to take place on Sunday and Monday respectively.

