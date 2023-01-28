Farmers Insurance Open: Jon Rahm moves two behind Sam Ryder as he chases third consecutive PGA Tour win

Jon Rahm is second heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm bolstered his hopes of a third consecutive PGA Tour victory after closing within two strokes of the lead heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Spaniard has battled back from being tied-116th on the leaderboard after the opening day, with Rahm following a second-round 67 on the North Course by firing a six-under 66 on the South Course on Friday to move to 10 under for the tournament.

Rahm, who has already won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express this month and is chasing a fifth worldwide victory in his last seven starts, heads into the final day in second spot and the closest challenger of American leader Sam Ryder.

Jon Rahm could become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts

"There's pressure for obvious things, but I've won my last two tournaments, so I have no reason not to believe that I can do it one more time," Rahm said. "I've been swinging it beautifully all week and it just keeps getting better and better, so hopefully tomorrow I can do what needs to be done."

Rahm was eight strokes off the halfway lead and was level-par for this round after five holes, having cancelled out a close-range birdie at the fourth by dropping a shot at the next, only to follow three straight birdies from the sixth by holing a 12-foot eagle at the ninth to turn in 31.

Jon Rahm is second heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

The world No 3 ended a run of pars with a 15-foot birdie at the 15th and closed out a bogey-free back nine, as Ryder carded a level-par 72 to stay in top spot on 12 under and move a step closer to a potential breakthrough PGA Tour victory.

Ryder mixed one birdie and one bogey in his round before parring his final 12 holes, with the 33-year-old unable to take advantage of any par-fives and missing several opportunities late in his round to extend his advantage.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Today it's just a different level of pressure," Ryder said. "I didn't feel like I had to go try and make something happen or press, you know, so I didn't panic when I made a bogey on two.

"I kind of just adjusted to the round and kind of got a feel for where I was at with my swing and my game. Hit some really good shots, felt like I could have made a couple more putts, but overall I'm very pleased."

Sam Ryder will play alongside Jon Rahm on the final day

Tony Finau posted a round-of-the-day 64 to jump into third spot, with his blemish-free card including four birdies in a six-hole stretch alongside a hole-out eagle from 138 yards at the par-four first.

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa sits in a share of fourth place and five strokes off the lead alongside Max Homa, Sahith Theegala and Korea's Sungjae Im, while Rickie Fowler jumped into tied-ninth after a five-under 67.

Who will win the Farmers Insurance Open? Watch the final round live on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf, with early coverage from 5.30pm ahead of full coverage from 7.30pm.