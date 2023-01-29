Farmers Insurance Open: Max Homa wins at Torrey Pines as Jon Rahm misses out on PGA Tour three-peat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day four of the Farmers Insurance Open with Max Homa getting his second win of the season after starting the day five shots off the lead. Highlights of day four of the Farmers Insurance Open with Max Homa getting his second win of the season after starting the day five shots off the lead.

Max Homa claimed a two-shot victory after an impressive finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, as Jon Rahm fell short in his bid to register a third consecutive PGA Tour title.

Homa overturned a five-stroke deficit during the final day on the South Course at Torrey Pines, mixing seven birdies with a lone bogey to card a six-under 66 and secure a second win of the season.

The 32-year-old ended the week on 13 under and two clear of former PGA champion Keegan Bradley, with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa a further shot back in third ahead of Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala and overnight leader Sam Ryder.

Collin Morikawa (left) played alongside Max Homa during the final round in California

"It's a ton of patience and a lot of confidence," Homa said of his ability to come from behind. "Obviously there's a ton of great players. That board was stacked, but I just had to know that it's obviously a hard golf course. I just had to keep hitting good shots and keep hitting good putts."

Homa holed from 25 feet at the third for the first of three birdies in a four-hole stretch and added another from six feet at the par-five ninth, seeing him turn in 31.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The American saw a birdie at the 11th cancelled out when he missed from 10 feet to save par at the 14th, but Homa converted from 15 feet at the 16th and took advantage of the par-five last to complete his first win since the season-opening Fortinet Championship in September.

Bradley ended the week with a bogey-free 66, featuring a chip-in birdie from off the 13th green, while Morikawa's eventful final-round 69 included holed efforts from 43 and 37 feet among his seven birdies.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ryder took a two-shot lead into the final day and started his round with a birdie, although back-to-back bogeys from the seventh and a double-bogey at the 15th saw him struggle to a three-over 75.

Rahm, who could have moved to world No 1 if he earned a fifth victory in seven worldwide starts, also tailed off on the final day and posted a two-over 74 to drop back into tied-seventh alongside Jason Day.

Jon Rahm would have moved above Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings

Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau shared ninth place on seven under, while Rickie Fowler dropped four shots in a six-hole stretch on his back nine to slip back into the group tied-11th.

What's next?

The PGA Tour season stays in California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where a field of 156 amateurs and celebrities play alongside 156 pros over three rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Jordan Spieth, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are all set to feature, while former Wales international Gareth Bale, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Bill Murray are among the celebrity interest in action.

Early coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 8pm.