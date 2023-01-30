LIV Golf League 2023 schedule: 14 events in seven countries feature in expanded calendar

Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson won events during the inaugural LV Golf season

LIV Golf has announced a 14-event schedule for its 2023 league season, with seven countries hosting events as part of an expanded calendar.

All 14 events take place on weeks outside of the men's majors and the Ryder Cup, with any potential clashes with the PGA Tour's elevated events and Rolex Series tournaments on the DP World Tour also avoided.

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman said: "We received tremendous feedback globally from fans throughout our beta-test year, with one resounding theme: LIV Golf's team format, innovations, and festival-like events are delivering a one-of-a-kind golf experience.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Phil Mickelson spoke ahead of the final event of 2022 about how much LIV Golf was a force in the game that was not going away Phil Mickelson spoke ahead of the final event of 2022 about how much LIV Golf was a force in the game that was not going away

"Last year helped lay the foundation for the future of golf at extraordinary courses that have hosted some of the world's top competitions. LIV Golf's schedule features fantastic venues and championship sites for our official league launch that will carry the sport into a new era."

El Camaleon at Mayakoba in Mexico will host the season opener from February 24-26, with The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson the venue for an Arizona-based event from March 17-19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dame Laura Davies has welcomed the decision to allow golfers who joined LIV Golf to play at The Masters in 2023 Dame Laura Davies has welcomed the decision to allow golfers who joined LIV Golf to play at The Masters in 2023

Orange County National in Orlando is the venue used from March 31-April 2, the week before The Masters, while The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia and Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore hold events in successive weeks during April.

There are USA-based tournaments at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Oklahoma and Trump National in Washington DC in May, taking place the weeks either side of the PGA Championship, with former Ryder Cup venue Real Club Valderrama in Spain hosting the first of successive European events from June 30-July 2.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Centurion Club in England - venue for last year's inaugural event - is used again from July 6-9, while back-to-back tournaments in America take place in West Virginia and New Jersey over the first two weeks in August.

Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago is used the week before the Ryder Cup and Trump National Doral is the venue from October 20-23, before the Team Championship is held at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia from November 3-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson gave his verdict late in 2022 about whether OWGR points should be awarded for future LIV events Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson gave his verdict late in 2022 about whether OWGR points should be awarded for future LIV events

Who will feature?

Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed are some of the notable players involved, having all featured during the inaugural season in 2022.

Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel are also among the former major winners who will return for the expanded campaign.

Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced prior to the league launch, when 12 established team franchises will compete in the global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405m in prize purses.