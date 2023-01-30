Rory McIlroy: Two major wins in 2023 would be par for world No 1, says Dame Laura Davies

Rory McIlroy beat Patrick Reed by one shot to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Monday

Rory McIlroy winning two majors in 2023 would represent a "par" season for the world No 1, Dame Laura Davies told Sky Sports Golf.

McIlroy began his year with a one-stroke victory over Patrick Reed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a final-hole birdie securing a third title at the event for the Northern Irishman, after 2009 and 2015.

McIlroy finished in the top 10 of each of the four majors in 20022 with his best finish second at the Masters, and Davies expects him to end his nine-year drought in the biggest competitions this term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy paid tribute to his mental strength after holding off a brilliant challenge from rival Patrick Reed Rory McIlroy paid tribute to his mental strength after holding off a brilliant challenge from rival Patrick Reed

Speaking on Monday after the 33-year-old's success in the UAE, Davies said: "Rory said in an interview that everyone seems to decide how good a year he has had by how many majors he wins.

"He could have won all four last year but it didn't quite happen. If he wins two this year, I think that would be par. I think he is good enough to do that. If he wins more than that, it will be sensational.

"It is hard to win majors, we all know that, but this guy is good enough to do at least two."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy banished previous woes on the 18th hole at Emirates Golf Club by narrowly avoiding the water in his final round McIlroy banished previous woes on the 18th hole at Emirates Golf Club by narrowly avoiding the water in his final round

'Rory-Reed rivalry added edge to Desert Classic'

The final round in Dubai, which spilled over into Monday after inclement weather earlier in the week, was a ding-dong battle between McIlroy and LIV Golf member Reed.

McIlroy reportedly chose to ignore Reed on the range ahead of the tournament having been served a court summons by the American's lawyers on Christmas Eve.

Reed then allegedly threw a tee at McIlroy in retaliation to being snubbed, before saying, "if you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reed chipped in from the bunker at his sixth hole on Monday Reed chipped in from the bunker at his sixth hole on Monday

McIlroy said on Monday that his victory over 2018 Masters champion Reed was "sweeter than it possibly needs to be or should be" and Davies believes the rivalry added to the excitement in Dubai.

The four-time major champion said: "This was as good as it gets. People want a little edge, something golf doesn't always get as most players get on really well.

"This one between Rory and Reed was a little bit personal. Rory came out on top and I think a lot of people will be pleased.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Dame Laura Davies analyse the controversial incident involving Patrick Reed and a palm tree during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic. Nick Dougherty and Dame Laura Davies analyse the controversial incident involving Patrick Reed and a palm tree during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

"It is such a shame that Reed has a chequered past, shall we say, as he is such a good player, so softly spoken and seems like a nice guy.

"He gets some negative stuff, some self-inflicted perhaps, but he delivers the goods and is a champion. Let's hope there is great golf and no more drama from him."

What's next for McIlroy?

McIlroy will take a week off after Dubai before teeing it up at the WM Phoenix Open from February 9-12, his first PGA Tour appearance since successfully defending his CJ Cup title in October.

The tournament is one of the PGA Tour's elevated events, offering a $20m purse and guaranteed appearances from the world's top players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy sank a pressure putt on the 18th to avoid a play-off and win the Dubai Desert Classic for a third time McIlroy sank a pressure putt on the 18th to avoid a play-off and win the Dubai Desert Classic for a third time

McIlroy has committed to the Genesis Invitational the following week with the Northern Irishman also likely to feature at the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 2-5 ahead of The Players - the PGA Tour's flagship event - at TPC Sawgrass from March 9-12.

The Northern Irishman skipped the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last year in favour of playing the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut, with McIlroy yet to announce his schedule in the weeks leading up to the Masters from April 6-9.

McIlroy will arrive at Augusta National as the likely favourite to win the opening men's major of the year, with the 33-year-old looking to go one better than last year's runner-up finish and find the fifth major title that would complete the elusive career Grand Slam.