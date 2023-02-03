DP World Tour: David Law, Rasmus Hojgaard and Ardian Meronk share Ras Al Khaimah Championship lead

David Law holds a share of the halfway lead in the UAE

Scotland's David Law produced an impressive finish to his second round to grab a share of the halfway lead at the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the UAE.

Law played his last five holes in five under to card a bogey-free 64 at Al Hamra Golf Club, with an eagle and six birdies lifting him to 11 under alongside Adrian Meronk and Rasmus Hojgaard

The world No 274 made three birdies in a six-hole stretch from the third to reach the turn in 33 and jumped up the leaderboard with an eight-foot eagle at the par-five 14th, before three consecutive birdies saw him match the total he posted during the same round of last year's competition.

"It's really pleasing," Law said. "I just stayed patient. I played good stuff the first 12 holes and didn't really hole too much, then the last six holes I putted really well which made a big difference. I'm excited (for the weekend)."

Hojgaard - whose twin brother Nicolai won last year's event - briefly got to 12 under after making six birdies in his first 14 holes, before a bogey after a wayward tee shot at the 16th left him settling for a share of the lead.

Victory for the 21-year-old Dane would make the Hojgaards the first brothers to win the same tournament on the DP World Tour, while Meronk completes the trio at the top after five birdies in a six-hole stretch helped him to a bogey-free 65.

"I didn't drive the ball very good, put myself in the rough and the sand all the time but managed to putt well today and saved some good pars out there," Hojgaard said. "There's still quite a lot of golf left to play but it would be cool to make some history."

Rasmus Hojgaard is looking to create DP World Tour history by following his brother's victory

The round of the day came from England's Dale Whitnell, who carded nine birdies in a blemish-free 63 to lie a shot off the lead alongside compatriot Daniel Gavins, overnight leader Ryo Hisatsune and Wil Besseling, with Matthew Baldwin two back in eighth place.

Defending champion Nicolai Hojgaard is on seven under after a second-round 66 and one of 18 players within four shots or closer of the halfway lead, while Ryan Fox - the highest-ranked player in the field - slipped six behind after a second-round 72

