Full Swing on Netflix: Can PGA Tour documentary series follow Formula 1 success and bring new fans to golf?

Justin Thomas (left) and Jordan Spieth (right) in new Netflix documentary Full Swing. Cr. Netflix © 2023

Former world No 1 Jordan Spieth hopes the PGA Tour can follow in Formula 1’s footsteps and bring a new audience to golf with the launch of a new behind-the-scenes Netflix series.

Full Swing is a new immersive series following some of the biggest names in golf throughout the PGA Tour season, both of and off the course, with cameras also covering all four of the men's majors and the storyline of the power struggle involving the Saudi-backed LIV golf circuit.

All eight episodes are available from Wednesday February 15 on Netflix - which can be accessed by Sky customers via Sky Q and Sky Glass - with Spieth joining players including Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick in a stellar line-up.

Matt Fitzpatrick is among the players to feature in Full Swing. Credit: Netflix © 2023

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has received rave reviews since its debut in 2019, with its never-before-seen footage and interviews, and Spieth is eager to see if a golfing equivalent can bring the same increase in interest.

"Well, I'm an F1 fan because of Drive to Survive," Spieth said. "I'm one of however many million Americans that it reached and went outside of your typical F1 fanbase, which was already massive and global.

"For golf to see the Drive to Survive success and then have the opportunity to be a part of trying to get out of the typical golf fanbase, kind of what [F1] did, get global with it. 250m members (approximate Netflix total) is larger than your typical who tunes in to see a round of PGA Tour golf!"

What can we expect?

The opening episode - titled "Frenemies" - focuses heavily on childhood friends Spieth and Justin Thomas, tracking the pair in all areas of their life and sharing unseen footage from last May's PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

"I had a blast," Spieth added. "I gave access in places I don't normally and shared a lot of it with Justin [Thomas].

"We really, really enjoyed that process of kind of giving a glimpse into what our day-to-day is, given how close we are.

"Then the [other] names that showed up in order to do it, especially this last year with how wild professional golf was. I mean, what a year to start filming! So you get that kind of access, too.

"It should have a pretty profound impact on growing the game of golf and hopefully brings more fans to the PGA Tour specifically, but it was really cool to see the majors step in as well and offer that kind of access that they don't normally give."

Jordan Spieth is among the players set to feature in the new Netflix series

Gabe Spitzer, documentary series director at Netflix, said it was a "no brainer" to jump into the project once it had the support from golf's biggest tours, while Chad Mumm, chief creative officer with Vox Media Studios, is excited to see sports fans enjoy the finished product.

"We were really lucky to have amazing access, not just from the governing bodies of the sports, the PGA Tour and all the majors, but from players like Jordan and his peers who let us into their lives in a way that I don't think anyone's ever seen before," Mumm said.

"This will be pro golf like you've never seen. We've had cameras in places where cameras are never allowed before. We spent a ton of time with players off the course and really get a chance to get inside the world of professional golf. Get ready for a deep, new look."

