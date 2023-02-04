DP World Tour: Hojgaard twins Rasmus and Nicolai in the mix for Ras Al Khaimah Championship title

Rasmus Hojgaard is one shot off the lead in the UAE as he tries to win the title his twin brother Nicolai scooped in 2022

Rasmus Hojgaard and twin brother Nicolai are pushing for victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship with England's Daniel Gavins also in contention.

Rasmus Hojgaard, at 15 under, is one stroke behind 54-hole leader Zander Lombard, and two ahead of third-placed Gavins, after a four-under third round of 68 in the UAE, with the 21-year-old saving par at the last despite finding the water.

The Dane's sibling, defending champion Nicolai, is four shots off top spot after a five-under 67, which included an eagle two at the 12th as he holed out from circa 127 yards.

If Rasmus were to triumph on Sunday, he and Nicolai would become the first brothers to win the same tournament on the DP World Tour.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Lombard heads the field with one round to go, though - the South African firing nine birdies in a blemish-free 63, with six of his gains coming on the front nine before further successes at the 12th and then his final two holes.

The 28-year-old said: "You don't shoot that every day. It feels good, I did a lot of things really well. I kept it steady, kept it solid, managed to hole a few putts. I've knocked on a lot of doors so it would be good to get over the line [and win]."

Lombard is chasing a maiden victory on the DP World Tour, while Gavins is hoping to clinch a second with the Englishman having won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in August 2021.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Gavins birdied his second and third holes in round two before a run of 10 straight pars was snapped by a gain at 14 and then a final birdie at the last.

The Yorkshireman is a shot ahead of France's Matthieu Pavon (13 under) and two clear of Nicolai Hojgaard and Sweden's Alexander Bjork at 12 under.

The next British representatives are Scotland's David Law and Marc Warren, at 11 under and 10 under respectively, followed by England's Nathan Kimsey at nine under.

Law was in a share of the lead after day one, with Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Meronk, but could only muster an even-par round on Saturday, which featured a triple bogey as well as a double before birdies at 14 and 15.

Meronk dropped back to nine under after a two-over 75, with four of his five bogeys coming across his final seven holes.

Watch the final round of the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am on Sunday.