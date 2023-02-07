LISTEN: Justin Rose's first win in four years, Ras Al Khaimah review and Phoenix Open preview

On this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast, Josh Antmann is joined by David Howell and Wayne Riley to look back on a successful week for English golfers.

The trio review Justin Rose's first win in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Daniel Gavins' dramatic victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Plus, a look ahead to the Phoenix Open this week and a very spooky Ponder the Pro.

With Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy on top form at the start of 2023, Antmann also discuss which of the duo is the better at the moment?

