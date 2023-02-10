DP World Tour: Tom McKibbin sets clubhouse target before second round suspended at Singapore Classic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second round of the Singapore Classic at Laguna National. Highlights from the second round of the Singapore Classic at Laguna National.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin set the clubhouse target before play was suspended for the day during the second round of the DP World Tour's Singapore Classic.

McKibbin, who is from the same golf club as world No 1 Rory McIlroy, followed an opening-round 64 with a three-under 69 on Friday at Laguna National Golf Resort Club to move to 11 under.

The 20-year-old made four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the third and responded to bogeys at the 11th and 13th by taking advantage of the par-five next, with play halted for just over an hour due to heavy rain before McKibbin returned to close his round with a run of pars.

McKibbin is joined tied for the lead by Chinese amateur Wenyi Ding, who was five under for his round with four holes to complete when was suspended due to fading light, with England's Andy Sullivan a shot back in a share of third after a brilliant second-round 65.

"I played very nicely most of the day, especially the front nine," McKibbin said. "A little bit colder on the back, but overall a pretty good day. I didn't fancy coming back early in the morning to hit three shots, very happy we managed it."

Sullivan made his charge up the leaderboard with five birdies in six holes from the third, having started on the 10th hole, while Marcel Schneider also sits one off the lead after four consecutive birdies late in his round.

English pair Nathan Kimsey and Sam Hutsby are both in the large group two off the pace that contains Scottish duo Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest, who has one hole to finish on Saturday, with 22 players within four of the lead heading into the weekend.

Scott Jamieson followed an opening-round 68 with a five-under 67

LIV member Adrian Otaegui is five strokes back, despite finishing his second-round 68 with a bogey, while Ryan Fox - the highest-ranked player in the field - is four under for his round with two holes to play.

Play will resume at 8.15am local time (12.15am GMT) on Saturday, with a two-tee start in operation for the third round due to further storms being forecast.

