WM Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler takes world No 1 from Rory McIlroy with brilliant title defence

Scottie Scheffler ended Rory McIlroy’s stint at the top of the world rankings after completing a successful title defence with a two-stroke victory at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler held off a strong challenge from playing partners Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor during a thrilling final round at TPC Scottsdale, with a bogey-free 65 enough to earn the American a fifth PGA Tour title and a first since April.

The 26-year-old carded an eagle and four birdies to end the week on 19 under and comfortably ahead of closest challenger Taylor, who birdied the last to match Scheffler's final-round 65, with Rahm five strokes off the pace in third.

Victory sees Scheffler becomes the seventh player to successfully defend his title in Phoenix and moves him to fifth in the FedExCup standings, with his latest success also meaning he will jump above McIlroy - who ended the week tied-32nd - as world No 1.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.