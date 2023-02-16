LIV Golf League 2023: Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz latest PGA Tour players to join rival circuit

Mito Pereira will play in the LIV Golf league for Torque GC in 2023

Presidents Cup players Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz are the latest PGA Tour golfers to officially confirm their switch to LIV Golf.

The South American pair, who have been long linked with the Saudi-backed circuit, were announced on Wednesday as members of the Torque GC team for the new 14-tournament schedule.

World No 46 Pereira, who narrowly missed out on a maiden major title when he squandered a one-shot lead on the final hole of the PGA Championship last May, joins a team captained by fellow Chilean Joaquin Niemann.

Mito Pereira (left) and Joaquin Niemann (right) both represented Chile at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Munoz missed the cut in his most recent PGA Tour start at last month's Farmers Insurance Open, with the world No 96's only win coming at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Twenty-one-year-old David Puig completes the Spanish-speaking Torque line-up, having turned professional last year and making three appearances in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Which teams have announced changes?

Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC, the dominant team and five-time winners in the inaugural season, have added Peter Uihlein to their roster in place of Talor Gooch.

Uihlein, who had two runner-up finishes in his last three regular-season starts while playing for Smash GC and played for two other sides in 2022, joins Patrick Reed and Pat Perez in an all-American line-up.

Smash GC have replaced Uihlein with former 3M Open winner and 2020 US Open runner-up Matthew Wolff, who fired the first hole-in-one in LIV Golf history last season while playing for Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC.

"I feel like it's just a good fit, and I'm really excited for this year and what's to come," said Wolff, who joins Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka in the Smash GC line-up.

Majesticks GC remain unchanged from their 2022 line-up, with co-captains Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood joined by Englishman Sam Horsfield.

Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC and RangeGoats GC will announce their 2023 team line-ups on Thursday, with HyFlyers GC, Iron Heads GC, Ripper GC and Stinger GC then doing the same on Friday.

When do LIV Golf events take place in 2023?

LIV Golf has announced a 14-event schedule for its 2023 league season, with seven countries hosting events as part of an expanded calendar.

All 14 events take place on weeks outside of the men's majors and the Ryder Cup, with any potential clashes with the PGA Tour's elevated events and Rolex Series tournaments on the DP World Tour also avoided.

El Camaleon at Mayakoba in Mexico will host the season opener from February 24-26, with The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson the venue for an Arizona-based event from March 17-19.