DP World Tour: Rafa Cabrera Bello claims halfway lead at Thailand Classic despite double bogey at iconic 17th

Rafa Cabrera Bello has claimed the halfway lead in the Thailand Classic

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello overcame a setback at the iconic 17th hole at Amata Spring Country Club to claim the halfway lead in the Thailand Classic.

After starting from the 10th and making birdies on the 11th and 12th, Cabrera Bello ran up a double bogey on the 17th, which has an island green only accessible by boat, but responded with seven birdies in the next nine holes and covered his inward nine in just 30 shots.

The resulting 65 gave the former Ryder Cup player a halfway total of 13 under par and two-shot lead over Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen part of a six-strong group on 10 under.

"The 17th is a tough hole and it was pretty windy," Cabrera Bello said. "I got a wind gust, I didn't hit that bad of a shot, but it is what it is.

"I just kept my head down and kept focusing on what I was doing. The birdie on 18 put me right back on track and I played an excellent front nine.

"I've been doing a lot of work over the break on my swing and trying to make it better. I feel some weeks it really clicks, other weeks it's not quite there.

"I'm trending in the right direction and happy the swing is feeling good this week and I'm making good scores."

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is enjoying the experience of playing on home soil

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat lies four shots off the lead after adding a bogey-free 67 to his opening 68 and is relishing the experience of playing on home soil.

"It's amazing. It's one of the best moments I've had in the last two years," Aphibarnrat said.

"Playing in front of my family, my dad, my mum, my wife was walking around yesterday, my manager, my friends. It's been a lovely week so far.

"I haven't seen many Thai fans over the first two rounds, but over the weekend there are a bunch of them coming over. It has been a pleasure to play at my home course as well, Amata Spring is such a lovely golf course."

