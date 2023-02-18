Tiger Woods rolls back the years with impressive 67 on day three at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods rolled back the years on Saturday at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods shot an impressive four-under 67, including a first Eagle in three years, on round three of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday.

After squeezing into the weekend on his first PGA Tour start since July 2022, Woods hit an eagle on his 10th hole - the par-5 first hole on the course - his first since the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

He was at five-under for the day with four to play before finishing his round with three pars and a bogey to stay in the top 30 on the leaderboard upon finishing.

Earlier on Saturday, it was confirmed that Woods had just made the cut despite bogeying three of the final four holes of his second round on Friday.

Play was suspended due to darkness Friday night in Los Angeles, with 14 players still needing to complete their second rounds when they returned on Saturday.

It has been an eventful week so far for Woods, after he apologised on Friday having drawn criticism for handing a tampon to Justin Thomas during the first round.

On the ninth hole, Woods hit it further than Thomas and then handed him a tampon as the pair walked towards their second shots.

Woods said after his second round on Friday: "Yeah, it was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods has apologised after he drew criticism for handing a tampon to Justin Thomas, an action he says 'was supposed to be fun and games'. Tiger Woods has apologised after he drew criticism for handing a tampon to Justin Thomas, an action he says 'was supposed to be fun and games'.

"If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way.

"It was just, we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it's different."