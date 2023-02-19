DP World Tour: Thorbjorn Olesen wins seventh title as he cruises to four-shot victory at Thailand Classic

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen has now won seven DP World Tour titles (Photo: Nigel French/PA Archive/PA Images)

Thorbjorn Olesen stretched away from the field to claim his seventh DP World Tour title by four shots at the Thailand Classic in Bangkok.

Olesen took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdies at the first, second and sixth sealed a fine display of front-running.

The 33-year-old cruised home with a bogey-free 66 putting him 24-under for the tournament, well clear of Germany's Yannick Paul who finished on 20-under after a final round 68 at the Amata Spring Country Club on Sunday.

"I had some good chances to make birdies but I didn't capitalise on them. Then it was a bonus to make birdies on two tough holes. It made me feel a little more comfortable. I felt steady and felt in control," said Olesen who had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back.

The win marked his first title in Asia and is his first since the British Masters in May 2022.

"It's very special," he said.

"It's been a long time since I last won on a tour."

Olsen will return to the world top 100 next week.

Alexander Knappe of Germany had a dazzling performance on the back nine where he managed seven birdies.

He finished with a 67 for 270 to finish joint-third, along with Dutchman Joost Luiten (69), a further two shots back from Paul.

Olesen's fellow Dane Oliver Hundeboll made a hole-in-one at the par-three 13th.

Dale Whitnell was the best-placed British player, taking a share of ninth place on 15-under after a final round of 71.