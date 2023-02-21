Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen confirmed as Team Europe captain for 2024 contest in Virginia, USA

Suzann Pettersen will lead Team Europe into back-to-back Solheim Cups

Suzann Pettersen will lead Team Europe into back-to-back Solheim Cups after being confirmed as captain for the 2024 contest in Virginia, USA.

Pettersen represented Europe nine times and signed off her stellar playing career in the 2019 contest by securing the winning point in a dramatic victory.

The Norwegian served twice as a vice-captain, most recently as part of Catriona Matthew's backroom team in their historic victory on American soil in 2021, with Pettersen already locked in to captain Europe in this September's contest at Finca Cortesin in Andalucía, Spain.

Pettersen will also captain again a year later, the event taking place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from September 13-15 2024, where Europe will be chasing a second successive victory on American soil.

"I love the Solheim Cup and it's such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024," said Pettersen.

"Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, as we usually play the competition every two years and announce the next captain after the competition, but because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense.

"So far, my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the US, near the nation's capital, will be a great honour. This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance. My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level."

Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas described the 21-time tournament winner as a "natural choice" to lead the team.

Pettersen secured 23 top-10 finishes in major championships in her career and was ranked as high as No 2 in the women's world rankings.

"She is doing a superb job in her preparations for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain and her experience, passion and pride will make her a great leader in 2024," added Armas. "The players know and respect Suzann and this continuity in leadership will ensure that they have the best preparation as we drive towards another incredibly successful event in 2024."

Who will captain Team USA?

Stacy Lewis will be the youngest American captain in Solheim Cup history when she leads Team USA in Spain this September, with the two-time major champion already confirmed to be returning to the role for the 2024 contest.

Lewis made four consecutive Solheim Cup appearances as a player from 2011 to 2017, the year Team USA most recently won the biennial event, before serving as an unofficial assistant to Juli Inkster at Gleneagles in 2019 after having to withdraw through injury.

The 13-time LPGA Tour winner was part of Pat Hurst's backroom team in their 2021 loss, with Lewis now having the opportunity to become the first American since Inkster to captain Team USA in multiple Solheim Cups.

"This is such an amazing honour, to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup Team," Lewis said after her appointment for 2014 was confirmed earlier this month. "Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity."

How do players qualify for the 2023 contest?

Team Europe will consist of the top two players in the Europe Solheim Cup standings, which are based on performances on the Ladies European Tour, with the next top six eligible players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking also securing automatic picks.

Pettersen will then name her four captain's picks to complete her line-up, following the conclusion of the qualifying campaign in August, with the Dane having Dame Laura Davies, Caroline Martens and Anna Nordqvist as her vice-captains.

Team USA will have the leading seven players in the US Solheim Cup standings, with points earned on the LPGA Tour, with two spots available for the next eligible players in the world rankings.

The team will be finalised on August 28, following the conclusion of the CP Women's Open, with Lewis having three captain's picks. Her assistant captains are Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis and Angela Stanford.

Watch the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour throughout 2023 live on Sky Sports, as players look to secure their Solheim Cup qualification!