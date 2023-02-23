Honda Classic: Joseph Bramlett and Billy Horschel share lead after first round at PGA National

Joseph Bramlett secured a share of the lead after the first round of the Honda Classic

Joseph Bramlett was a surprise joint-leader of the Honda Classic along with Billy Horschel after the opening round at PGA National.

Bramlett, who has four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, shot a five-under-par round of 65 to tie with Horschel for the first-round lead in Florida.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a bogey-free round, while Horschel had six birdies and one bogey, and scrambled nicely when he had to after missing six of 14 fairways and hitting 13 of 18 greens.

"I definitely like when the conditions are difficult and guys have to really earn it," Bramlett, who has never won on the PGA Tour, said. "I think that's historically always been in my favour."

Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida and his pre-Honda preparations included a trip to the doctor, finally giving in and getting a prescription after trying to fight off a sinus infection for a few days.

The 65 was his best score in 33 rounds as a pro at PGA National, having shot 66 on two previous occasions.

"It's no secret out here that I work really, really hard out here," Horschel said. "But this week with just the way I'm feeling and everything, energy's still not completely 100 percent every day.

Billy Horschel is aiming for his first PGA Tour win in his home state of Florida

"I just played really solid, didn't do anything special, hit some quality iron shots here and there - I wouldn't say everything was sort of automatic and it was easy.

"I had to just sort of work my way into making some good swings here and there. But overall, it was a really solid day of golf."

Pierceson Coody - a sponsor exemption playing his first PGA Tour event as a professional - finished the first round at four-under, alongside Justin Suh. Coody has two wins in 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour since turning pro in June.

"It really just feels like another professional event," the grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody said.

"I've only played (15) professional events. But other than the big grandstands it's not that different. You're just playing golf, you're trying to put a good score together. No real nerves out there. Just happy to play well."

Suh missed a 10-foot birdie putt on his last hole which would have tied him for the lead.

Play was suspended for darkness just past 6pm and four groups were unable to finish. Carson Young was at four-under with three holes left to play.

