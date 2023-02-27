Honda Classic: Chris Kirk claims title in play-off with Eric Cole

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Highlights from the fourth round of The Honda Classic at PGA National

Chris Kirk made a long-awaited and emotional return to the winner's circle by beating Eric Cole in a play-off at the Honda Classic on Sunday, securing his first title in eight years.

After Kirk bogeyed the par-five 18th hole to necessitate the play-off, he and Cole returned to play the hole again. This time, Kirk stuck his third shot for what proved to be the winning birdie tap.

Kirk entered the day with a two-stroke lead and shot a one-under 69, while Cole, playing with him in the final group, caught him with a three-under 67. At 14-under 266, the duo finished two better than third-placed Tyler Duncan, who shot a final-round 66.

Ryan Gerard, who made only his second PGA Tour start, shot a final-round 67 to finish fourth at 10 under.

Five players tied for fifth at nine under, including defending champion Sepp Straka of Austria, who wrapped the weekend with a 68. Joining him were Ben Martin (68), Justin Suh (71), Irishman Shane Lowry (70) and England's Ben Taylor (70).

Kirk, 37, won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour and the first time since taking a break from the tour to treat alcoholism and depression in 2019, his most recent win coming at The Colonial in 2015.

"I just have so much to be thankful for," Kirk said. "I'm so grateful for my sobriety. I'm so grateful for my family. I'm so grateful for everyone that supported me throughout the past three or four years, especially."

Kirk arrived at his final hole with a one-shot advantage over Cole but as he took aim at the green on his second shot, it bounced off a decorative brick on the edge of the green complex and landed in the water.

Kirk had to take a drop, opening the door for Cole to potentially win with a birdie. But after overshooting the green on his second shot, his third shot rolled past the hole and did not stay on the green.

Cole went on to save par, and Kirk missed his par putt, leading to the play-off.

Kirk's drive found the rough, forcing him to lay up on his second shot. Cole's second shot landed in a bunker behind the green, and Kirk's third wowed the crowd as it threatened to spin into the cup.

"When I missed the fairway on 18, I would have liked to have piped one down the middle, but I almost liked my chances better with a wedge into that pin than some of those shots from left, everybody saw how difficult Eric's bunker shot was, and he hit a great second shot," Kirk said.

"I liked the position I was in there, and then to be able to hit that great of a wedge shot under those circumstances felt amazing."

Cole also had a longer birdie putt that could have forced a second play-off hole, but it lipped out.

"I played three really good days of good ball-striking and then today, especially on the front nine," Cole said.

"My ball-striking wasn't where it needed to be. I felt like I hung pretty tough, and I was really proud of that. I played as hard as I could."