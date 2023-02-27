LIV: Charles Howell seizes $4m prize at season-opener

Charles Howell III finished four shots clear of the rest of the pack to win the first LIV event of 2023

Charles Howell III pocketed $4m at the first of LIV Golf's 14-event season on Sunday, producing a flawless final round to win at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

The American will also share a separate $3m team prize with his Crushers GC team-mates, after finishing four shots clear of Peter Uihlein (68).

Howell (63) was just one stroke behind co-leaders Uihlein and Talor Gooch heading into Sunday and gave his competitors little chance as he produced six of eight birdies on the front nine.

"It's big we got the team win," Howell said. "I played here many times before and had an idea of what to expect coming in. But around this place, man, there's double bogeys everywhere, so you never know."

The day could scarcely have gone worse for Gooch, who carded a five-over par 76 to finish tied for 11th.

There was only bitter disappointment for Uihlein, for whom the win slipped out of reach when he landed in the trees en route to a triple bogey on the par-four 12.

Asked what he might have done differently, Uihlein joked: "Skipped the 12th."

"It's just a hole that does not set up well for me. I don't like the look of it. But, you know, I'm proud of the way I battled," he said. "Other than that hole, it was a pretty good day."

South African Branden Grace carded a four-under-par 67 to finish third.