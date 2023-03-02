The Players Championship: Tiger Woods will not compete at TPC Sawgrass after failing to enter tournament before Friday deadline

Tiger Woods will not play the 2023 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, live on Sky Sports, after failing to enter the tournament before Friday's deadline.

Woods finished tied-45th in his comeback appearance at the Genesis Invitational, his first official appearance since The Open last July and first in a non-major PGA Tour event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

The 15-time major champion said after his appearance at Riviera Country Club that he is "not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more", with Woods hampered by mobility issues after suffering career-threatening leg and ankle injuries in February 2021.

Woods had until 5pm local time on Friday (10pm GMT) to confirm his place at the PGA Tour's flagship event, and it is now confirmed the former world No 1 will not feature at TPC Sawgrass from March 9-12, live on Sky Sports.

The current world No 984 remains eligible because of his five-year exemption awarded to him for winning The Masters in 2019, with Woods electing to tee it up as part of a star-studded field that contains Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and former Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

Tiger's record at Sawgrass

The 47-year-old has missed the event just twice between his tournament debut in 1997 and his most recent start in 2019, with next week's return marking his 20th appearance at The Players.

Woods is a two-time winner at TPC Sawgrass, with his first coming in the 2001 contest after holing a 60-foot putt on the iconic par-three 17th that is remembered for the iconic 'better than most' commentary and wild celebrations.

This year's contest marks the 10th anniversary of his other victory, where he finished two strokes clear of the chasing pack to claim one five PGA Tour titles in 2013.

Woods' next appearance is likely to be at The Masters from April 6-9, where the five-time Green Jacket winner will be hoping to build on last year's 47th place finish at Augusta National.

When is The Players live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will once again offer round-the-clock coverage from one of the highlights of the PGA Tour season, with nearly 60 hours of live coverage from a week where the majority of the world's top 50 will compete.

A special 'Live from The Players' show will offer eight hours of live build-up on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while live coverage will begin from Thursday and Friday at 11.30am and follow the action from before the opening tee shot until after the close of play.

Bonus feeds and coverage will be available via the red button for all four tournament rounds, with extended weekend coverage starting from 12.45pm on Saturday and 11.45am on Sunday on Sky Sports Golf.

Weekend action starts on the red button before switching to the main channel after the conclusion of the DP World Tour's Magical Kenya Open, while daily highlights will be shown each morning on Sky Sports Golf and in-play clips throughout the tournament available on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

