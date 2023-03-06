Sky Sports Golf podcast: PGA Tour changes, Cinderella stories and The Players preview!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club Highlights from the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club

A dramatic finish to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, significant changes to the PGA Tour's schedule and a big look ahead to The Players all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rich Beem and Andrew Coltart join host Josh Antmann to reflect on the big talking points from another busy week in the sport, where Kurt Kitayama held off a star-studded leaderboard to claim a thrilling victory at Bay Hill.

The panel discuss Kitayama's gradual rise to golf's top table and his maiden PGA Tour victory, having spent years playing tours across the globe, as well as trying to work out which of the chasing pack will have most regret for not going on to win.

The trio give their verdict on last week's venue and whether it was too tough for those in action, plus they look at whether or not the new-look PGA Tour calendar from next season will make it less likely for players such as Kitayama to win the PGA Tour's biggest events.

They share their views on whether the changes will help or hinder the golfing calendar and react to social media comments from Eddie Pepperell and James Hahn about the changes, then look at what the pros and cons are of having more no-cut tournaments from 2024.

Beem and Coltart take a closer look at another bumper week at TPC Sawgrass, where Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will resume their battle at the top of the world rankings, with both offering their predictions on who could impress at the PGA Tour's flagship event.

