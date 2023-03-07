The Players: Rory McIlroy admits LIV Golf emergence has benefited PGA Tour and other pro golfers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy claims the emergence of LIV Golf has caused the PGA Tour to rethink its strategy and suggests that innovation for the tour is something that will benefit all of professional golf. Rory McIlroy claims the emergence of LIV Golf has caused the PGA Tour to rethink its strategy and suggests that innovation for the tour is something that will benefit all of professional golf.

Rory McIlroy has admitted that the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf has forced the PGA Tour into change and believes players will benefit from a new-look schedule next season.

LIV Golf launched last year with an eight-event schedule ahead of a 14-tournament league in 2023, with a host of major winners, Ryder Cup stalwarts and PGA Tour players joining the breakaway circuit.

The PGA Tour has responded by offering eight designated 'no-cut' events in its 2024 schedule, all with reduced 70-78 player fields and offering elevated purses and FedExCup points, with McIlroy impressed with the alterations to the golfing calendar.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie; I think the emergence of LIV or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf," McIlroy said.

"I think when you've been the biggest golf league in the biggest market in the world for the last 60 years, there's not a lot of incentive to innovate.

"This has caused a ton of innovation at the PGA Tour and what was quite, I would say, an antiquated system is being revamped to try to mirror where we're at in the world in the 21st century with the media landscape.

"The PGA Tour isn't just competing with LIV Golf or other sports. It's competing with Instagram and TikTok and everything else that's trying to take eyeballs away from the PGA Tour as a product.

"Yeah, you know, LIV coming along, it's definitely had a massive impact on the game, but I think everyone who's a professional golfer is going to benefit from it going forward."

McIlroy has regularly spoken out in support of traditional tours and is a member of the PGA Tour's Players Advisory Council, although insists that off-course conversations haven't hampered his own performance.

"I think I've been doing a pretty good job of trying to balance both of those things, McIlroy said. "I feel like over the past 12 months I've played pretty well, but at the same time, I've had all of this other stuff to deal with.

"I didn't imagine it [joining PGA Tour board] would take up this much time, but I think it's been important work. I'm proud of the steps that we and the PGA Tour have made to try to make everything better for the membership and try to stem the flow of players that have went to LIV.

"With these new changes that have been announced, hopefully the majority of my time will be spent on concentrating on getting ready for golf tournaments and trying to be the best player that I can be. Not that I feel like it's taken away any of that, but it might give me a bit more free time to do other things that I enjoy."

Defending champion Cameron Smith is among the LIV contingent missing the PGA Tour's flagship event this week, with McIlroy admitting that the Australian's absence is felt around TPC Sawgrass.

"Would it be better if the defending champion was here this week? Absolutely," McIlroy explained. "But he made a decision that he felt was the best thing for him.

"He knew that decision was going to come with consequences, and one of the consequences is right now not being able to play on the PGA Tour."

