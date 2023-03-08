The Players: Tommy Fleetwood among players bidding to become first English winner at TPC Sawgrass

The Players always offers an international leaderboard and delivers champions from across the globe, although one nation remains surprisingly absent from the TPC Sawgrass winner's circle.

Golfers from 12 different countries have won The Players, including Northern Ireland and Scotland, but no player from England has ever prevailed at the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Lee Westwood, Nick Faldo, Ian Poulter and Luke Donald all have previously enjoyed runner-up finishes, while Paul Casey finished third in last year's contest, with Brian Davis and Eddie Pepperell others to have posted top-five finishes at the event.

An average of seven Englishmen have appeared at The Players over each of the last 18 years, while eight are in the field this week looking to end the strange anomaly and secure a historic first English victory at the event.

Tommy Fleetwood is among the strong English contingent in action, live this week on Sky Sports, with the world No 26 looking for a breakthrough victory on American soil at an event where he finished tied for fifth place in 2019.

"I think it's an amazing stat that no Englishman has ever won it, especially when you look at some of the players we've had over the years," Fleetwood said ahead of the tournament.

"I had a great chance to win in 2019 and I loved playing on that Saturday and Sunday. I was in the final group out both days and I loved the atmosphere and I loved the chance to be The Players champion.

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are among the English contingent in action at The Players

"It didn't work out for me that week but I would love it again. I would love to go out there, get myself up there and play to win one of most prestigious and historic tournaments. It's a great feeling going down that back nine with a chance and being the first Englishman would be very cool."

English contenders for Sawgrass success

Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick both arrive off the back of strong performances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, with Matt Wallace, Danny Willett and Justin Rose also involved.

Willett returns to the tournament for the first time since 2019, having never made the cut in his previous five appearances, with the former Masters champion surprised by the lack of English success.

When asked about the prospect of becoming the first English winner of The Players, Willett told Sky Sports: "That would be nice wouldn't it. I didn't know that - that's a pretty good stat!"

"It's very different to the golf that we would ordinarily know. Even though we play PGA Tour golf a hell of a lot, us growing up and stuff wouldn't see this type of championship golf course, so it probably takes us English lads a little bit longer to get used to.

"You've got some great [English] guys here this week. Tyrrell [Hatton] is obviously playing well and Fitzy [Matt Fitzpatrick] is playing well. There's Tommy [Fleetwood], myself, Wally [Matt Wallace], so fingers crossed we can change that."

Rose is the only English winner on the PGA Tour so far this season, with the former world No 1 feeling like his game is in good shape after last month's victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"I wouldn't have said it felt like four years [between wins] because as players we kid ourselves a lot of the time," Rose said. "You have your head down and think it's a journey, a process, 'there will always be next week'. Clearly results are what matter and it [winning] was a long time coming.

"There had definitely been some changes and some work that had been done that you hope would pay off down the road. I'd started making a couple of changes in the months before and it was nice to get a nugget of reward early on.

"I still feel like I'm on a journey and that there's a lot of upward trending coming, we have to think that way."

Aaron Rai and Callum Tarren complete the English contingent involved, with both making their debuts at The Players, while Harry Hall is an alternate and is still in with a chance of a last-minute entry.

Will 2023 finally be the year for English success at TPC Sawgrass? Watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf!