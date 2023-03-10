The Players: Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson share lead at storm-hit TPC Sawgras

Rory McIlroy is struggling to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson moved into a share of the lead before storms brought an early finish to the second round at The Players, where Rory McIlroy is struggling to make the cut.

Bezuidenhout and Svensson topped the leaderboard on eight under with four and seven holes respectively to play at TPC Sawgrass, where the threat of lightning saw the action halted at 4.27pm local time (9.27pm GMT).

Collin Morikawa and Min Woo Lee sit two strokes back in a share of third spot alongside Ben Griffin, who set the 36-hole clubhouse target at six under after a second-round 71, with Scottie Scheffler three off the pace as he chases a return to the top of the world rankings.

World No 1 Jon Rahm withdrew ahead of his round due to illness and all of the afternoon starters will have to return at 7am (midday GMT) on Saturday to finish, with McIlroy five strokes outside the projected cut mark of one over with eight holes remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy made a double-bogey on the par-four sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship after de-greening his birdie putt Rory McIlroy made a double-bogey on the par-four sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship after de-greening his birdie putt

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.