DP World Tour: Jorge Campillo completes impressive two-shot victory at Magical Kenya Open

Jorge Campillo ended a three-year winless run on the DP World Tour with an impressive two-stroke victory at the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi.

The Spaniard mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on her way to a five-under 66 at Muthaiga GC, seeing him end the week on 18 under and hold off closest challenger Masahiro Kawamura.

Campillo made four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the fourth and added another at the par-five 10th, while Kawamura followed a front-nine 33 by also starting the back nine with a birdie.

Jorge Campillo and Masahiro Kawamura were in the final group together at the Magical Kenya Open

Kawamura cancelled out a bogey at the 13th by birdieing the 15th to get within two of Campillo, who bogeyed the 11th but then made a penultimate-hole birdie to see out a first victory since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

"Having the lead is not easy and it's such a special feeling to win a golf tournament," Campillo said. "The crowds were quite fun here and you know the history of the tournament is quite nice as well. I played great all day, beside that little short putt I missed on 11."

A final-hole birdie saw Kawamura match Campillo's final-round 66 and secure solo second, with compatriot Ryo Hisatune a further stroke back in tied-third alongside Spain's Santiago Tarrio.

Robert MacIntyre went into the final round within a shot of the lead but experienced a cold putter during a one-under 70, dropping him to a share of seventh that also contains England's Ashley Chesters.

Robert MacIntyre ended the week on 13 under

Darius van Driel charged up the leaderboard on the final day with an eight-under 63, taking him to a share of 11th that includes Scottish duo Craig Howie and Grant Forrest.

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to South Africa for back-to-back events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, with the SDC Championship at St Francis Links getting underway on Thursday ahead of the Jonsson Workwear Open in Johannesburg from March 23-26.