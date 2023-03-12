DP World Tour: Jorge Campillo completes impressive two-shot victory at Magical Kenya Open
Jorge Campillo secured a third DP World Tour title and first since 2020 with a two-shot victory in Kenya; Masahiro Kawamura claims second, while Scotland's Robert MacIntyre dropped to tied-fifth after a final-round 70
Last Updated: 12/03/23 3:18pm
Jorge Campillo ended a three-year winless run on the DP World Tour with an impressive two-stroke victory at the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi.
The Spaniard mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on her way to a five-under 66 at Muthaiga GC, seeing him end the week on 18 under and hold off closest challenger Masahiro Kawamura.
Campillo made four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the fourth and added another at the par-five 10th, while Kawamura followed a front-nine 33 by also starting the back nine with a birdie.
Kawamura cancelled out a bogey at the 13th by birdieing the 15th to get within two of Campillo, who bogeyed the 11th but then made a penultimate-hole birdie to see out a first victory since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
"Having the lead is not easy and it's such a special feeling to win a golf tournament," Campillo said. "The crowds were quite fun here and you know the history of the tournament is quite nice as well. I played great all day, beside that little short putt I missed on 11."
A final-hole birdie saw Kawamura match Campillo's final-round 66 and secure solo second, with compatriot Ryo Hisatune a further stroke back in tied-third alongside Spain's Santiago Tarrio.
Robert MacIntyre went into the final round within a shot of the lead but experienced a cold putter during a one-under 70, dropping him to a share of seventh that also contains England's Ashley Chesters.
Darius van Driel charged up the leaderboard on the final day with an eight-under 63, taking him to a share of 11th that includes Scottish duo Craig Howie and Grant Forrest.
What's next?
The DP World Tour heads to South Africa for back-to-back events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, with the SDC Championship at St Francis Links getting underway on Thursday ahead of the Jonsson Workwear Open in Johannesburg from March 23-26.