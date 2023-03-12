The Players: Scottie Scheffler to return to world No 1 after dominant five-shot win at TPC Sawgrass

Scottie Scheffler completed an impressive victory at The Players

Scottie Scheffler secured a sixth PGA Tour title in 13 months and moved back top of the world rankings with a dominant five-shot victory at The Players.

Scheffler took a two-shot lead into the final day of the PGA Tour's flagship event and never left top spot during an entertaining Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, with five consecutive birdies around the turn seeing him pull clear of the chasing pack.

The American - who only needed a top-five finish to reclaim world No 1 from Jon Rahm - carded a final-round 69 to end the week on 17 under and secure the $4.5million jackpot, with Scheffler comfortably ahead of nearest challenger Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton closed a sensational back-nine 29 with five consecutive birdies to finish on 12 under, while Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland ended the week a further two strokes back in tied-third with Tom Hoge and ahead of Hideki Matsuyama in fifth.

Hatton closed a sensational back-nine 29 with five consecutive birdies to finish on 12 under, while Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland ended the week a further two strokes back in tied-third with Tom Hoge and ahead of Hideki Matsuyama in fifth.



What's next?

The PGA Tour stays in Florida next for the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Golf Resort, with early coverage live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf.

Scheffler's next two starts will see him attempt to defend titles, starting with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas from March 22-26 before The Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 6-9.