Marc Leishman leads Sergio Garcia at LIV Golf Tucson by two shots heading into final round

Marc Leishman leads at 11 under heading into final round at LIV Golf Tucson

Marc Leishman holds a two-shot lead over Sergio Garcia heading into the third and final round of LIV Gold Tucson.

Leishman opened on Saturday with an eagle and held it together in the middle of his round for a five-under 66. The Australian dropped only one shot at the Gallery Golf Club and delivered one last birdie on the par-five 17th to reach 11-under.

"I had a really hot start, then cooled on the back nine," said Leishman. "But I didn't let it get away from me."

Garcia, whose last victory anywhere was in Mississippi more than two years ago, shot a 65 that could have been slightly better if not for missing a two-foot par putt on the 16th hole. He at least was able to finish with a birdie on his last hole at No 17.

Garcia's team, the Fireballs, hold a one-shot lead in the team competition. "We're right there. We need another good day tomorrow," Garcia said.

Sergio Garcia is two shots off the lead heading into the final round

Louis Oosthuizen is in a four-player group at eight under, though none of the others had quite the tease at the end of the round like the South African.

Finishing on the par-four 18th, Oosthuizen's approach landed a few feet short of the flag and struck the pin, rolling back off a false front into the fairway. His pitch for birdie was headed for the pin and spun in and out of the cup.

At that point, he turned away and covered his face. He made the par for a 68.

"It pitched exactly where I wanted it to, it hit the pin and off the green. Same look with the chip. I thought I was to chip it in," Oosthuizen said. "I'm standing over the putt thinking, You better make this or it's going to be a bad ending.'"

He was joined at eight under by Charles Howell III (65), Brendan Steele (65) and Cameron Tringale (66), who never won on the PGA Tour before signing up for LIV Golf last season.

Phil Mickelson had a bogey-free round, making four birdies in an eight-hole stretch that led to a 67. He is tied for 10th, six shots off the lead. His team, which includes Steele, is one shot behind Garcia's team.