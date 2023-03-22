Curtis Cup: Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew to lead Great Britain and Ireland in 2024

Catriona Matthew will captain Great Britain and Ireland in the 2024 Curtis Cup

Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to back-to-back victories in the Solheim Cup, will captain Great Britain and Ireland in the 2024 Curtis Cup, the R&A has announced.

Matthew was a member of three Curtis Cup teams as a player, finishing on the losing side in 1990 but helping GB&I beat the United States in 1992 to retain the trophy in 1994 courtesy of a 9-9 draw in Tennessee.

The 53-year-old Scot said: "Playing in the Curtis Cup is the pinnacle for young amateur golfers. I was thrilled to make the Great Britain and Ireland team three times as a player and I feel just as privileged to be the captain in 2024.

"As a player I remember the emotions of competing in the Curtis Cup - the excitement of being on a team rather than competing individually, as well as the desire to perform well for your team and the pressure you put on yourself not to let them down.

"As a captain it is my job to navigate the players through these situations and to help them believe what is possible.

"Through the Solheim Cup I have gained experience in building a high performing and successful team, including bringing together individual athletes from different countries and recognising whose strengths will combine well to create successful pairings.

"My goal is to channel all my playing and captaining skills into this Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team to optimise their performance."

GB&I last won the Curtis Cup in 2016 and were thrashed by 11 points at Merion last year. Next year's contest will be held on Sunningdale's Old Course from August 30 to September 1.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, "We are delighted that Catriona has accepted the captain's role for the 2024 Curtis Cup. Her reputation for strong leadership and past experience as a player with winning pedigree make Catriona the perfect captain for the Great Britain and Ireland team.

"The Curtis Cup has long been a prominent event for women's elite amateur golf and Great Britain and Ireland has enjoyed some fantastic wins. We are now seeing the amateur level of the sport evolve into a more competitive era and believe that Catriona is the best placed captain to guide the team in this period."