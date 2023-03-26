Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler out of WCG Match Play as Cameron Young and Sam Burns make final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Rory McIlroy's semi-final exit in the WGC Match Play as Cameron Young reaches the final Highlights of Rory McIlroy's semi-final exit in the WGC Match Play as Cameron Young reaches the final

Rory McIlroy's hopes of a second WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title are over for another year after he lost a gripping semi-final to Cameron Young on the first extra hole.

McIlroy, champion of this event in 2015, failed to convert a birdie putt from around nine feet to extend the match after Young, who was two down with three regulation holes to play, had slotted home from similar range for a four on the par-five.

World No 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was also eliminated in the last four in overtime, by Sam Burns, as the expected final between Scheffler and McIlroy became the third-place play-off instead.

Burns - who holed a 15-footer on the third extra hole to beat Scheffler - will now meet Young in the title match in Austin, live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy had a moment to forget as he found the water at the 12th hole of his semi-final against Young McIlroy had a moment to forget as he found the water at the 12th hole of his semi-final against Young

McIlroy - who beat Lucas Herbert in the last 16 and Xander Schauffele in the quarter-finals on Saturday - was behind early on against Young as he bogeyed the third and his opponent registered a birdie.

However, the Northern Irishman levelled the match with a birdie at the fifth before further gains at six and nine put him two up as Young was only able to notch pars on those holes.

McIlroy's lead was cut to one up after he found the bunker and the water on the 12th, only for the four-time major winner to birdie 13 and move two up once again.

But back came Young, birdieing 16 to cut McIlroy's lead to one and then making another gain at 18 to take the clash into overtime.

Both players chipped to within 10 feet on the first extra hole but Young was the only one of the two to make birdie as he moved one win away from his maiden PGA Tour title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy edged Xander Schauffele on the final hole of their absorbing quarter-final on Saturday McIlroy edged Xander Schauffele on the final hole of their absorbing quarter-final on Saturday

McIlroy's success in Texas comes two weeks after he missed the cut at The Players - a tournament Scheffler went on to win - and two weeks before he aims to clinch the career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Scheffler is the reigning Masters champion, with last year's major at Augusta National one of six tournaments he has won in the last 14 months.

Burns dashed Scheffler's hopes of making that seven titles, though, by beating his compatriot on the third extra hole after the players had been all square after a topsy-turvy first 18 in their semi-final.

Burns was three up after as many holes after beginning his round with a trio of birdies but was then two down thru 10 as Scheffler rallied.

Burns levelled the match following birdies at 13 and 15 and moved one up with a gain at 17 following a superb tee shot into the par three.

Scheffler birdied the 18th with a five-foot putt to take the game to overtime after Burns' 10-footer to win it had pulled up a little short.

The players birdied the 19th and parred the 20th before Burns birdied the 21st to set up a final few would have predicted at the start of the week - and relegate Scheffler into the fight for third.