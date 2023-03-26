Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler in third-place play-off after missing out on WGC Match Play final

Rory McIlroy's hopes of a second WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title were ended at the semi-final stage before he defeated world No 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler in the third-place play-off.

McIlroy, champion of this event in 2015, lost to Cameron Young in the last four on Sunday afternoon after missing a nine-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole at Austin Country Club in Texas.

McIlroy was two up with three regulation holes to play against Young before letting that lead slip but he rebounded later in the day to beat Scheffler 2&1 in the consolation match.

Sam Burns - who had overcome Scheffler on the third extra hole in their semi-final - thumped Young 6&5 in a one-sided final to win his fifth PGA Tour title and the $3.5m top prize.

McIlroy said: "Scottie and I were disappointed to lose our matches earlier on and it was a bit of a pillow fight for quite a bit of the match. We produced some good golf on the back nine and traded some birdies.

"I had my chances against Cam [Young] and just couldn't put them away but it was nice to come out and get a win this afternoon."

McIlroy, who had a new putter and shorter driver shaft in his bag after missing the cut at The Players, was three up thru five holes against Scheffler, only to be pegged back to one up after bogeys at six and eight.

McIlroy moved two up once more at the 12th after clinching an eagle three with a putt close to 18 feet.

Scheffler birdied 13 and 15 but with McIlroy doing likewise at 14 and 16, the Northern Irishman headed to the 17th two up and subsequently wrapped up victory as he and his opponent both recorded par threes.

McIlroy's week in Texas also saw him earn wins over Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley in the round-robin group stage, before he beat Lucas Herbert in the last 16 and Xander Schauffele in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The 33-year-old's success comes two weeks after his struggles at The Players - a tournament Scheffler went on to win - and two weeks before he aims to clinch the career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Scheffler is the reigning Masters champion, with last year's major at Augusta National one of six tournaments he has won in the last 14 months.

Burns dashed Scheffler's hopes of making that seven titles, though, by beating his compatriot on the third extra hole after the players had been all square after a topsy-turvy first 18 in their semi-final.

Burns was three up after as many holes after beginning his round with a trio of birdies but was then two down thru 10 as Scheffler rallied.

Burns levelled the match following birdies at 13 and 15 and moved one up with a gain at 17 following a superb tee shot into the par three.

Scheffler birdied the 18th with a five-foot putt to take the game to overtime after Burns' 10-footer to win it had pulled up a little short.

The players birdied the 19th and parred the 20th before Burns birdied the 21st from 15 feet to set up a final few would have predicted at the start of the week - and one he ultimately won at canter.