England's Matt Wallace claims first PGA Tour win after birdie blitz at Corales Puntacana Championship

Matt Wallace won the Corales Puntacana Championship by one shot from Nicolai Hojgaard

England's Matt Wallace produced a back-nine birdie blitz to win his maiden PGA Tour title and first trophy in over four years.

Wallace claimed a one-shot victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic after making gains on the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th holes of his final round to card a six-under 66 and end on 19 under par.

The 32-year-old - a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently at the Made in Denmark in September 2018 - finished clear of Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard on 18 under.

Wallace was one shot adrift of Hojgaard heading into the final round and that gap remained as both players went out in 34, courtesy of three birdies and a bogey on their respective front nines.

But Wallace then reeled off four birdies coming home while Hojgaard was only able to manage two as he completed a four-under 68.

Hojgaard birdied his 17th hole to move just one shot back but could not make another gain at the last to force a play-off.

Sam Stevens, who shared the lead with Hojgaard after 54 holes, finished in a share of third place with Tyler Duncan on 17 under after shooting a three-under 69.

Wallace had missed the cut in six of his previous seven PGA Tour events prior to finishing seventh at last week's Valspar Championship, with the exception a share of 29th place at The Honda Classic.

The Londoner said: "My self-talk was very good. I have been working very hard on it since The Players [two weeks ago].

"Of the 145 shots I hit then, to miss the cut by one, two of those I spoke to myself well. That's not good enough, that's not going to get the job done.

"I knew down the last few holes I could do it, I played great all week and just came out on top.

"Thanks to all my coaches - Liam James, Robert Rock and now Matt Belsham, who I am back with. There are so many people to thank - my family, my missus at home. It's cool."