England's Matt Wallace claims first PGA Tour win after birdie run at Corales Puntacana Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Matt Wallace's victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic as the Englishman secured his maiden PGA Tour title Highlights from Matt Wallace's victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic as the Englishman secured his maiden PGA Tour title

England's Matt Wallace produced a back-nine birdie blitz to win his maiden PGA Tour title and first trophy in over four years.

Wallace claimed a one-shot victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic after four birdies in the last six holes of his final round saw him card a six-under 66 and end on 19 under par.

The 32-year-old - a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently at the Made in Denmark in September 2018 - finished clear of Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard on 18 under.

Wallace was one shot adrift of Hojgaard heading into the final round and that gap remained as both players went out in 34, courtesy of three birdies and a bogey on their respective front nines.

But Wallace then reeled off four birdies coming home while Hojgaard was only able to manage two as he completed a four-under 68.

Hojgaard birdied his 17th hole to move just one shot back but could not add another at the last to force a play-off.

Sam Stevens, who was tied for the lead with Hojgaard after 54 holes, finished in a share of third place with Tyler Duncan on 17 under after shooting a three-under 69.

Wallace had missed the cut in six of his previous seven PGA Tour events prior to finishing seventh at last week's Valspar Championship, with the exception a share of 29th place at The Honda Classic.

Matt Wallace secured his maiden PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory, moving him up 58 places to 117th in the latest world rankings

"Everyone knows I'm a feisty character, but that got me through that today," Wallace said. "I was calm, felt I was determined, I kind of felt like I had it in me all week. I really felt like I was playing some really good stuff and I felt like I was going to be up there at the end of the week no matter what.

"Didn't get off to the start I kind of wanted today, but Sam [Bernard, caddie] was brilliant and we just were so positive. Then the way I finished was exactly how I feel like I can play golf. That was awesome, down those final few holes was brilliant and I'm really proud of myself to get through that."

What next for Wallace?

Wallace's victory does not secure him a spot at The Masters, as it is an opposite-field event to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, although the win does earn him a place at the PGA Championship and the 2024 edition of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The Englishman can still earn a last-minute invite to Augusta National by winning the Valero Texas Open, the last qualifying event for the opening major of the year.

