The Masters 2023 on Sky Sports: Live coverage, key TV times and ways to watch from Augusta National

The waiting is almost over for golf’s major season, with extended coverage of The Masters exclusively live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after an impressive three-shot victory in last year's contest, while Rory McIlroy arrives with another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods is set to be back in action at Augusta National, a year on from making his long-awaited comeback from injury and four years since his dramatic 15th major title, with Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and recent WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner Sam Burns all chasing major victory.

Sky Sports has almost 80 hours of live coverage from Georgia across a 12-day period, including nearly 70 hours throughout tournament week, with round-the-clock coverage from the 87th edition of The Masters live on Sky Sports Golf.

When does The Masters coverage start?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm on Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.

A feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course, with another stream then covering the 15th and 16th holes.

The same additional feeds and coverage will be available from 3pm over the weekend via the red button, with Sky Sports Golf showing build-up content and occasional live updates from the course until full coverage can begin on Saturday from 7pm and Sunday from 6pm.

Key TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf unless stated)

Monday

1700-1900 - On the Range LIVE!

1900-2200 - Live from The Masters!

Tuesday

1400-2200 - Live from The Masters!

Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Wednesday

1400-1900 - Live from The Masters!

1900-2230 - Par-3 contest LIVE!

Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Thursday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day one LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4,5,6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15,16

Friday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day two LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4,5,6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15,16

Saturday

0800-1100 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1930 - Live Masters build-up!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day three LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4,5,6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15,16

Sunday

0800-1100 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1830 - Live Masters build-up!

1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4,5,6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15,16

What about before The Masters?

Sky Sports will show live coverage from all three rounds of the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the first time, with the action live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday - also both live on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel - ahead of the final round being live on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday's offering includes five hours from the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports Golf, with the conclusion to the LPGA Tour's LA Open and the final round of the Valero Texas Open - where the winner can secure a last-minute invite to The Masters - are also available to enjoy.

The two-hour "On The Range show" is live from 5pm on Monday on Sky Sports Golf via the red button and from 2pm on the following two days, with the show also among the extra feeds available during the four tournament rounds.

"Live from The Masters" will offer extended news, interviews and storylines for several hours each day in the build-up to the tournament, while Sky Sports Golf will also show live coverage from the traditional Par-3 contest on Wednesday from 7pm.

What else do I need to know?

Masters Breakfast over the weekend will look back at the best of the previous round's action, plus see guests go head-to-head in the Shot Centre and look to the next day's play, with three hours of coverage running from 8am on Saturday and Sunday.

Sky Sports News will offer live updates from Augusta National throughout the week, while download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights, clips and leaderboard scores, plus a dedicated blog that offers live text commentary from every round.

Daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

Watch The Masters this April exclusively live on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday April 6 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.