The Masters: Groups and tee times for weather-delayed third round at Augusta National
Jon Rahm returned on Saturday morning to complete a second-round 69 and move within two strokes of halfway leader Brooks Koepka; Tiger Woods makes the cut at Augusta National; Watch this weekend exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/04/23 4:21pm
Groups and tee times for the weather-delayed third round at The Masters, being played in threeballs and off split tees at Augusta National.
All times BST; USA unless stated
(x) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
1630 Adam Scott (Aus), Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1642 Tom Kim (Kor), Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
1654 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1706 K.H Lee (Kor), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Patrick Reed
1718 Justin Rose (Eng), Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1730 Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1742 Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
1754 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jason Day (Aus)
1806 Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm (Esp), Sam Bennett (x)
Starting at hole 10
1630 Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
1642 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tony Finau
1654 Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Mito Pereira (Chi)
1706 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa, Chris Kirk
1718 Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Zach Johnson
1730 Fred Couples, Mackenize Hughes (Can), Seamus Power (Irl)
1742 JT Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
1754 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
1806 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im (Kor)
