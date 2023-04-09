The Masters: Tiger Woods withdraws due to injury ahead of resumption of third round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters due to injury ahead of the resumption of the third round at Augusta National.

Woods, making just his second start of the year, battled cold and wet conditions to close a second-round 74 on Saturday morning and secure a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut in The Masters.

The 15-time major champion snuck through on the cut mark of three over, despite bogeying his final two holes, with Woods falling further behind after a nightmare start to his third round.

Woods - beginning on the back nine - looked in physical discomfort as he made two bogeys and two double-bogeys over his first seven holes, leaving the former world No 1 on nine over for the tournament and bottom of the leaderboard by three shots.

The third round was set to resume at 8.30am local time (1.30pm BST), with Woods - who has only competed 72 holes twice since career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021 - electing against returning to play what would have been an extended Sunday for him.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods said on Twitter. "Thank you to the fans and to The Masters, who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Woods had 11 holes of his third round to finish and would likely have been among the first out for the final round, where tournament organisers will go out in pairs off a two-tee start, with the 47-year-old now unable to finish the opening major of the year.

A brief statement from tournament officials on Sunday read: "Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round."

Tiger withdrawal 'terribly sad to see'

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir: "He completed seven holes of his third round but we saw those terribly sad images of him struggling to walk. It was bitterly cold and wet yesterday, it's cold again on Sunday, and obviously Tiger's body has just shut down and given up on him.

"It was an incredible achievement just to make the cut, it shows what a feisty competitor he is. For Tiger to be up at this time in the morning and getting ready to play a round of golf requires hours of physio and his body just couldn't cope this time.

"It's terribly sad to see - you have to wonder whether we will see the great man again at The Masters. He himself earlier this week admitted that every time he heads out on the course he wonders whether it might be the last time for him.

"Knowing Tiger Woods, knowing what a feisty competitor he's been for the last quarter of a century, he doesn't want to turn up and just play a ceremonial role at these major championships, he only wants to be here if he believes he can compete."

